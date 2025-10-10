Senior Cop's Relative Dies After 2 Constables Assault Him, Seek Bribe

A final-year engineering student, who was the relative of a senior police officer, died on Friday following an alleged assault by two police constables in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The victim, Udit (22), was the brother-in-law of Deputy Superintendent of Police Chetan Aglak, who is posted in the state's Balaghat district. Udit's family has demanded a murder case be registered against the accused constables- Santosh Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya - who have been suspended from service.

Officials said Udit was partying with his friends in C Sector, Indrapuri, around 2.30 am on Friday when police arrived in the area following complaints of noise and disturbance.

Speaking to NDTV, a friend of Udit said, "Six of us were partying together and, after some time, I was about to drop Udit home. As soon as I put the car key in the ignition, a policeman showed up. Udit panicked and ran toward a dark alley."

The friend said two constables, Bamaniya and Arya, chased Udit and caught him.

"Within moments, we started hearing sounds of beating and shouting. When we rushed to the spot, we saw Udit's shirt had been taken off and there were visible injury marks on his body, especially on his head," the friend added.

'Constables Demanded Bribe'

Another friend said Bamaniya and Arya demanded Rs 10,000 to 'settle the matter'. When Udit refused to pay, the beating intensified, the friend alleged.

Soon after the assault, Udit reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness. His friends rushed him to AIIMS Bhopal, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Vivek Singh said Bamaniya and Arya have been suspended, and an internal inquiry has been initiated.

"CCTV footage and call detail records have been retrieved. If the post-mortem confirms assault as the cause of death, action will be taken accordingly," Singh said.

"To ensure transparency, a five-member panel of doctors is conducting the postmortem, which is being videographed. The cause of death will be clear only after the postmortem report is received," he added.

Teacher's Son

Udit, a final-year engineering student, was a resident of Piplani. His father is a government employee, while his mother is a schoolteacher.