E. Coli Detected In Bhopal Groundwater: What Is E. Coli Infection? Check Symptoms, Causes And Preventive Tips

After Indore's water contamination crisis, Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has been witnessing groundwater contamination. The groundwater in four locations of Bhopal tested positive for E.coli bacteria. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prohibited the use of groundwater. It has also said that the contamination is limited to groundwater sources and has not affected the city's treated, piped water supply. The civic body has tested 1,810 water samples across the city, with teams continuing to inspect supplies everywhere, according to news agency ANI.

E.coli is the same bacteria that was found in Indore's contaminated water that led to the death of 20 people, including a 5-month-old. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, residents in several areas of Bhopal fear touching the water. It is reportedly unsafe for drinking, washing hands, utensils, or even bathing. Water from taps often turns red within minutes, and the stench is unbearable. Not just bacterial contamination, the iron content in this water is 100 times higher than safe limits. Read on to know about E. coli, its infection, symptoms, and more.

What is E. coli?

E. coli, also known as Escherichia coli, is a group of bacteria that is usually found in the gut of healthy people and animals. The one that lives in your GI tract is safe and doesn't harm your body. However, there are some types of E. coli that can affect your health in several ways. These strains stick to your cells and release toxins, thereby, causing infection.

What is an E. coli infection?

This is an infection that occurs from the E. coli bacteria. It can lead to watery diarrhoea, stomach pain and other digestive problems like gastroenteritis. Not just digestive issues, E. coli can also cause urinary tract infection. Some strains of the bacteria that produce Shiga toxin, can cause serious illness, like kidney damage.

What are the causes of E. coli infection?

There are several strains of E. coli bacteria. While some are good for your gastrointestinal system, others can cause infection and several other health issues. There are some strains which can cause diarrhoeagenic infections in your GI tract. Experts categorise them by how they attach to your cells and the types of toxins they release. Some of the types of diarrhoeagenic E. coli include:

Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC)

Enterotoxigenic E. coli (ETEC)

Enteropathogenic E. coli (EPEC)

Enteroaggregative E. coli (EAEC)

Enteroinvasive E. coli (EIEC)

Diffusely adherent E. coli (DAEC)

Other notable types of E. coli include uropathogenic E. coli (UPEC), which can cause UTIs, and E. coli K1, which can cause meningitis in newborns, according to Cleveland Clinic.

What are the symptoms of E. coli infection?

Here are some gastrointestinal symptoms of E. coli infection.

Diarrhoea, this is often watery and sometimes bloody

Stomach pains and cramps

Loss of appetite

Low fever

Cleveland Clinic says that watery diarrhoea is usually the first symptom of an E. coli infection in your GI tract. You can also have different symptoms depending on where in your body you're infected.

What are the preventive tips for E. coli infection?

To prevent E. coli infection, you should follow simple hygiene and food safety practices that reduce exposure to contaminated sources like undercooked meat, unwashed produce, and faecal matter. Here are some preventive tips.

Hand Hygiene: Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating, preparing food, or after using the bathroom, changing diapers, or touching animals. This removes bacteria from skin and prevents person-to-person spread.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before eating, preparing food, or after using the bathroom, changing diapers, or touching animals. This removes bacteria from skin and prevents person-to-person spread. Safe Food Prep: Avoid cross-contamination by using separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meats and ready-to-eat foods. Also, clean surfaces and tools with hot soapy water between uses. Keep raw meats away from fruits, vegetables, and other items to prevent bacterial transfer.

Avoid cross-contamination by using separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meats and ready-to-eat foods. Also, clean surfaces and tools with hot soapy water between uses. Keep raw meats away from fruits, vegetables, and other items to prevent bacterial transfer. Cook Thoroughly: Cook ground meats to an internal temperature of at least 160 degree Fahrenheit (71 degree Celsius), poultry to 165 degree Fahrenheit (74 degree Celsius), and other meats to safe levels. You can use a food thermometer. Proper cooking kills E. coli present in undercooked meat.

Cook ground meats to an internal temperature of at least 160 degree Fahrenheit (71 degree Celsius), poultry to 165 degree Fahrenheit (74 degree Celsius), and other meats to safe levels. You can use a food thermometer. Proper cooking kills E. coli present in undercooked meat. Wash Produce: Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water just before eating, even if you're peeling them. This removes surface bacteria from soil or irrigation water.

Rinse fruits and vegetables under running water just before eating, even if you're peeling them. This removes surface bacteria from soil or irrigation water. Safe Beverages: Drink only pasteurised milk, juice, and safe municipal or boiled water. Avoid unpasteurised products and untreated water. Pasteurisation helps to remove harmful E. coli strains.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.