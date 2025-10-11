Madhya Pradesh Worker Collapses, Dies While Employer Scrolls Through Phone

A 45-year-old worker in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district died of a heart attack while his employer sat just a few feet away scrolling through his phone instead of helping. The tragic incident happened on Monday at the Tirupati Traders in Susner.

Rafiq Khan, who worked at the shop, suddenly clutched his chest and collapsed on his chair while working. For nearly six minutes, Khan struggled to breathe and writhed in pain. However, none of the people present, including the shop owner, stepped forward to help.

CCTV Footage Shows Lack Of Humanity

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral. The video showed Khan gasping for breath on his chair, while the owner looked at him occasionally but continued using his phone.

READ: Madhya Pradesh Crime Thriller: Cash Seizure, 50-50 Deal, Police Suspensions

At no point during the duration of the footage was the owner seen getting up or attempting to provide any aid to Khan.

By the time the 45-year-old man was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him dead.

'Victim Forced To Lift Loads Beyond His Capacity'

Khan's family, devastated and enraged by the tragedy, reached the Susner Police Station, demanding justice.

With them, hundreds of locals gathered at the police station, calling the incident not just an accident but a death caused by criminal negligence and a lack of humanity.

The family alleged that Khan was forced to lift heavy loads beyond his capacity by the shop's owner and his son, which triggered the heart attack.

READ: Senior Cop's Relative Dies After 2 Constables Assault Him, Seek Bribe

Speaking to NDTV, a relative of the victim said, "He was crying in pain, asking for help. But instead of taking him to the hospital, they told others to continue working. We want justice for Rafiq. The owner didn't even get up from his chair."

The police have started an investigation.