Video: Ukrainian Woman Praises India's 10 Minutes Blinkit Deliveries

A Ukrainian woman living in Kolkata has praised India's rapid delivery system, especially Blinkit's 10-minute services. Viktoriia Chakraborty posted a short video in which she was seen holding a Blinkit packet, marvelling at how quickly it reached her doorstep.

A text overlay on the clip reads, "The delivery speed in India is unbelievable."

"Do you also survive on @letsblinkit?" pointing out yet again that in India, "Anything you want from groceries to medicines arrives at your doorstep in just 10 minutes," she wrote.

She explained that the "one thing about India" that surprised her European friends was the 10-minute delivery culture. Pointing to her Blinkit packet, she added she ordered it "less than 10 minutes ago."

"You can literally get anything, fruits, vegetables, tech gadgets or even household supplies. It's really cool, and I love it," she says in the clip.

Wrapping up the caption, she added, "Fast deliveries are one of the coolest things about living here," showing just how impressed she is with the convenience.

The video soon went viral.

One user said it was possible due to India's large population and relatively lower labour costs. "It's only possible because of the size of the population in India! And cheaper labour compared to the western counterparts," the user said.

Another user thanked her for the post, saying that "many Western content creators" tend to focus only on the "negative side of India."

Some even highlighted how advanced such services were, with one user mentioning, "Bharat is the only country where you can get such services. Even blood tests can be done at your home."

A few users also added light-hearted comments about her accent, with one saying, "Your accent is changing, lol."

Earlier, an American expat posted her list of 10 conveniences she wished were available in the US. Having moved to India nearly four years ago, Kristen Fischer, a mother of three, discovered multiple innovations she believed would greatly benefit her home country.

Fischer expressed her admiration for the convenience of UPI, stating, "I can go out with just my phone, and that's enough."