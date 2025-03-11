"UPI, Delivery Apps": American Woman Living In India Lists 10 Things She Wishes US Had

In a recent Instagram video, Kristen Fischer, an American expat and mother of three, shared her list of 10 Indian conveniences she wishes were available in the US. Having moved to India nearly four years ago, Ms Fischer has discovered several innovative features that she believes would greatly benefit her home country.

Topping her list is India's digital IDs and Unified Payment Interface (UPI). Fischer expressed her admiration for the convenience of UPI, stating, "I can go out with just my phone, and that's enough." She believes this technology is something the entire world should adopt.

She further praised the availability of autos and rickshaws, describing them as a "cheap, fast, and very convenient way" to get around. Ms Fischer highlighted the ease of finding doctors in India, noting that appointments are often not necessary, and prescriptions are not always required for medication. In contrast, she pointed out that in the US, booking a doctor's appointment can take weeks or even months.

Watch the video here:

Ms Fischer continued to rave about India's conveniences, highlighting government-mandated waste removal. She appreciated the efficient and affordable trash collection service, contrasting it with the expensive waste management services in the US. She praised the ease of hiring skilled workers in India, noting that in the US, it's often prohibitively expensive to hire help.

"It is so convenient to hire skilled labour in India and have help. In America, if you need something done you have to figure out how to do it yourself because it is just so expensive to hire people," she noted.

In her post, she also talked about India's rich culinary landscape, particularly the abundance of vegetarian options, which she found lacking in the US. Ms Fischer also said she loved the convenience of knowing the maximum price of goods and the widespread availability of delivery apps that can bring almost anything to her doorstep within minutes.

"Delivery apps are one of the most convenient things about being in India. There are dozens of apps that will deliver virtually anything to your door in minutes. Yes, you read that right, minutes," she wrote.

Earlier, she shared a list of daily habits in India that she believes would make most Americans uncomfortable. From eating with hands to the absence of toilet paper in many households, Ms Fischer listed eight everyday Indian habits that are pretty unheard of in America and would make any American very uncomfortable.