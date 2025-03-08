Eating With Hands To Living With In-Laws, US Woman Shares 8 Indian Habits That Make Americans Uncomfortable

A US woman living in Delhi recently took to Instagram to share daily habits in India that she believes would make most Americans uncomfortable. In her post, Kristen Fischer, who moved to India a few years ago, shared that she noticed several customs that are deeply ingrained in Indian culture but are uncommon in the US. From eating with hands to the absence of toilet paper in many households, Ms Fischer listed eight everyday Indian habits that are pretty unheard of in America and would make any American very uncomfortable.

First, Ms Fischer pointed out that Americans are used to toilet paper and often find the idea of using a jet spray unsettling. "They are grossed out by the jet spray and uncomfortable with the thought of getting wet using the toilet," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Another Indian habit she mentioned was the concept of sharing slippers. "Indian homes usually have communal chappal that anyone who comes over can use. Americans would be very grossed out by this concept," she said.

Watch the video below:

The idea of sharing a water bottle is also considered unhygienic in the US, where people usually prefer to have their own, according to Ms Fischer.

In the fourth point, Ms Fischer highlighted how food culture differs significantly between the two countries. While in India, it is common for one person to order food for the entire table, with everyone sharing the dishes, in the US, Americans typically prefer to order their own meals and are not as comfortable with the idea of sharing food.

Ms Fischer also observed that eating with hands is a practice deeply rooted in India, however, Americans generally avoid it, as they dislike getting their hands messy. She then pointed out that not using car seats for children is something completely unheard of in America. "They (Americans) would get very uncomfortable with the thought of kids sitting on someone's lap while riding in a car and not strapped into a 5-point safety harness," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Games Room, Massage Chairs And More: Influencer Gives Tour Of Google's Gurugram Office

She also highlighted how co-sleeping with children is quite normal in India, whereas in the US, parents prefer separate rooms for their kids. In the last point, she remarked that living with in-laws after marriage is a rare concept in America, while in India, joint families are common.

Since being shared, Ms Fischer's video has garnered more than 20,000 likes and nearly 800,000 views. It has triggered a flurry of reactions from social media users. While some defended Indian traditions, others found the differences amusing. Some users also appreciated the video for shedding light on cultural contrasts.

"Both India and the USA have unique cultures, each with its own strengths. India's emphasis on community fosters strong family bonds, while the USA's focus on individualism drives innovation. The "best" culture depends on personal values and perspectives," wrote one user.

"At the end of the day, it's all about what you are used to. India and the U.S. are just different, not better or worse!" commented another.