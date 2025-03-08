Games Room, Massage Chairs And More: Influencer Gives Tour Of Google's Gurugram Office

Google offices around the world are known to pack a bold punch when it comes to design. The IT giant tries to be an innovative and fun company that people would want to work for, and its offices are designed accordingly. Google employees, who are often called Googlers, enjoy a range of amenities in the workplace, including free food, nap rooms and entertainment areas. For years, Google has also been ranked as the top company to work for in the US and its headquarters in Silicon Valley has been described as a "dangerously" luxurious place.

Now, a social media user recently took her followers on a tour of the Google office in Gurugram. Shivangi Gupta, who according to her LinkedIn bio is a Couture Designer at Shantnu & Nikhil, shared a glimpse into the search engine giant's office. "Another exhausting day at Google!" she captioned her post.

Watch the video below:

In the video, Ms Gupta showed a micro kitchen, games room with a pool table, a nap room and a cosy room with massage chairs. The office also has a tech vending machine, an entertainment room with musical instruments and comfy couches.

Ms Gupta shared the clip just a day back. Since then, it has garnered more than 442,000 likes and over 12.3 million views.

The video resonated with many, sparking conversations about the future of workplace culture.

"Quick question.. Are there any work breaks between these exhaustive recreational sessions?" jokingly asked one user. "How much are you paying a month for a job like this?'' wrote another.

"I really need that nap room. Offices should provide those," commented one user.

"Such a tiring day, needed a massage to end the day. You deserve it," sarcastically wrote another.

Notably, Google offices are renowned for their exceptional design, innovative architecture, and extensive amenities, creating a unique and inspiring work environment for their employees. To support employees' physical and mental health, Google offices often feature state-of-the-art fitness centres, on-site childcare, gourmet cafeterias, game rooms, recreational spaces, and relaxation areas.