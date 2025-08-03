This Lesser Know Google Map Feature Can Make EV Ownership Easier: Watch Video

The Indian automotive space has seen a high surge in electric vehicles in the past few years. Also, the major automotive makers are quite keen on diversifying their portfolio in EV offerings in the country. However, there is a small problem that every EV owner faces, i.e., range anxiety. While there has been a lot of infrastructural development with the setting up of multiple EV charging stations, the number is still less, depending on the number of EVs on the road. However, this simple Google Map feature can reduce your range anxiety and keep you on track.

We recently came across a YouTube video shared by AkkiNagpal on his official channel. In the video, he shows how EV owners can customise Google Maps and get access to learn about the EV charging points on their route of travel.

If you are an EV owner and wish to customise the app, follow these simple steps: Open Google Maps> click on profile icon>click on settings>click on your vehicles. After clicking on the 'Your Vehicle' option, users will get options like- Petrol, Diesel, Hybrid, and Electric. The EV users need to select the ' Electric' option. After clicking on the ' Electric' options, users will get a ' Plug and Adapters' option that shows options like J1772, CCS (Combo 1), Type 2, and more. Select your ideal charger that the vehicle accepts and git the back button on the upper left corner.

After following the steps, you can now search any route you wish to go, and the Google Map will also show the different charging stations on the route.