Kia Records 8 Pc YoY Growth In July 2025 With 22,135 Unit Sales

Kia India, a leading mass premium carmaker, has recorded sales of 22,135 units in July 2025, representing an 8 percent increase over the 20,507 units sold in July 2024. The company has recorded a strong growth in Year-To-Date sales with 163,439 units sold in 2025 so far, compared to 146,644 units during the same period last year, reporting an increase of 11.45 percent.

The recently launched Carens Clavis, along with Kia's first made-in-India mass-market EV, the Carens Clavis EV, have contributed to the overall growth momentum. Both models have resonated strongly with customers seeking comfort, innovation, and segment-best features. The Carens Clavis EV, in particular, has emerged as a promising product in the mass-market EV space and has been receiving tremendous response from customers.

Kia Carens Clavis EV

In addition to its domestic success, Kia India also exported 2,590 units in July 2025, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its global footprint and diversifying market outreach beyond India.

Mr. Joonso Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, commented, "Our steady sales performance reflects the trust Indian customers continue to place in Kia. This consistency is driven by our commitment to delivering high-quality and feature-rich vehicles that meet evolving customer needs. The Carens Clavis EV, our latest offering, has already received an encouraging response for its performance, range, and practicality. At Kia, we remain focused on creating accessible and innovative mobility solutions that will continue to build stronger connections with customers across the country."

The brand also claims that it is committed to bringing in vehicles that meet the needs of Indian customers, delivering a strong value proposition. It remains steadfast in promoting sustainable mobility in India by integrating advanced technology, comfort, and eco-friendly performance with its latest vehicle introductions.