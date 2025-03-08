Anti-Ageing Millionaire Bryan Johnson Says He's "Building A Religion" To Save Human Race

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur renowned for his anti-ageing endeavours, is "building a religion". In a series of X posts, Mr Johnson introduced his new ideology "Don't Die", which he believes is the key to human survival and aligns artificial intelligence (AI) with humanity's best interests. "Don't Die is the next great framework. It's how we transition into the era of AI and solving death," he wrote in one of his posts. The tech millionaire also announced the launch of his new app and urged people to be a part of it to become those who can be "admired and respected" by the 25th century.

"Dear humanity, I am building a religion. Wait a second, I know what you're going to say. Hold that knee-jerk reaction and let me explain. First, here's what's going to happen: + Don't Die becomes history's fastest-growing ideology. + It saves the human race. + And ushers in an existence more spectacular than we can imagine. It is inevitable. The only question is: will you be an early or late adopter?" he wrote.

According to Mr Johnson, the world is undergoing "four fundamental shifts". "We are giving birth to superintelligence (AI), No existing ideology solves AI alignment, With AI, our species' survival is not guaranteed and With AI, individual biological death is no longer inevitable," he explained, adding, "We are at risk of extinction without a unifying framework to solve human alignment and AI alignment."

To address this, Mr Johnson described "Don't Die" as "a universal translator and the grand unifying theory of existence". For him, it is not just an idea but something he follows in his daily life.

"On a personal level, for years I've tried to eat, sleep and breathe Don't Die, literally. To embody it in every one of my 35 trillion cells. Practically this means: + going to bed on time, exercising daily, and eating nutritiously + measuring and improving every organ in my body + eliminating toxins, lowering stress, being with family and friends," he shared.

"As a result, I now have the slowest aging speed in recorded history. Science, measurement, and protocols work. The same methodical approach can scale to earth, AI and the human species," the millionaire explained.

But why "Don't Die" now? To answer this, Mr Johnson wrote, "Years ago, I did a thought experiment imagining myself in the presence of people from the 25th century." He added, "It seemed obvious that they'd say Don't Die is how humanity saved itself and merged with AI. Now it's time we scale Don't Die to all intelligent existence using the same methodologies."

He concluded his thread with a link, inviting people to apply and urging them to be a part of the framework. "BECOME A DON'T DIE CITIZEN: Download the Don't Die app, track your Don't Die Score, connect with others, and start a local community. This is how we turn Don't Die from an idea into a global movement," he wrote.

In the comment section, social media users shared varied reactions.

"It's a mistake to call it a religion as most people already have one and don't believe in having two. Better to call it a movement, ideology, something else that isn't generally considered mutually exclusive," wrote one user.

"I'm so excited about this!! I'm going to start doing hikes, meetups, runs, and other/dd activities for Don't Die Michigan starting this Summer. Feel free to add me on the Don't Die app or my community here on X," commented another.