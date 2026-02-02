"Felt Sick To My Stomach": Bryan Johnson On Call With Jeffrey Epstein 8 Years Ago

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein seemed like a “very dark person,” longevity guru Bryan Johnson has said. The tech entrepreneur on Monday recounted a brief interaction eight years ago that left him “sick to [his] stomach.”

Johnson, the founder of brain-interface company Kernel, said he was introduced to Epstein through a mutual contact while building the company.

“Eight years ago I met Epstein via Zoom,” Johnson wrote on X. “A mutual contact put us in touch as I was building my brain interface company Kernel and he had supposedly done some neuroscience stuff at MIT.”

“After a ten minute video call I immediately called the person who put us in contact and told him that Epstein seemed like a very dark person,” Johnson said. “I felt sick to my stomach. I also told him that I never wanted to speak to him again.”

At the time, Johnson said he had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal history or the allegations that would later emerge.

“I remember this so clearly because I knew nothing about him but weirdly, intuitively, something was deeply wrong,” he said. “Being in his proximity felt dangerous.”

Johnson said that he never interacted with Epstein again following the call.

“I came to find out years later that he'd had a f**ked up past,” he said.

Johnson's remarks come after his name appeared in a newly released batch of US Department of Justice investigation files related to Epstein. The documents suggested Johnson had sought a meeting with the disgraced financier.

Clarifying, Johnson said the proposed meeting never happened.

“This was pre-call,” he wrote. “I was offering in person because I was travelling through NY. It ended up being a call — first and last time I interacted with him. I am with you friends… terrifying in hindsight.”

The document release also references several high-profile figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, billionaire Elon Musk, former British royal Prince Andrew, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, film producer Steve Tisch, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. None of those named have been accused of wrongdoing.

India firmly rejected any implication of impropriety after PM Modi's name appeared in a reference linked to his official visit to Israel in July 2017. The Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the mention as “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal.” The US Justice Department has likewise said claims against Trump in the files are unfounded and false.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with ties to influential figures in politics, business, and academia, was convicted in 2008 of soliciting sex from a minor and later faced federal sex-trafficking charges. He died by suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial.