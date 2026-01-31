Elon Musk Planned To Visit 'Pedo Island', Show Epstein Files

Space and tech billionaire Elon Musk's name has surfaced in the latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein files, revealing a 2013 email exchange where the tech billionaire discussed plans to visit Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

The emails show Musk reaching out to Epstein in 2013 about a visit. He asked Epstein about a good time to visit the notorious “Pedo Island”, with Epstein responding that he's welcome anytime between January 1 and January 8, reported the New York Post.

As per data released by the Justice Department, the Tesla CEO emailed Epstein on December 13, 2013, that his family would “be in the BVI/St Bart's area over the holidays. Is there a good time to visit?”

In response, Epstein said, "[A]ny day [Jan.] 1st-8th. [P]lay it by ear if you want. [A]lways space for you.” When the SpaceX founder said, "Probably the 1st then," Epstein replied, "The second or third would be perfect. I'll come and get you."

They then agreed that Musk would visit on January 2, 2014, but the trip never took place, the report added.

The report stated that Epstein's secretary, Lesley Groff, reminded him on New Year's Eve that Musk had asked about visiting on January 2. On January 1, Epstein followed up with Musk, writing, "Sorry we didn't connect, why don't you consider clearing customs into the states in st thomas, come for lunch with the wife[?]”

Musk responded the next day, saying the logistics wouldn't work this time.

According to a report in The Sun, Musk allegedly asked Epstein in a 2012 email about the wildest party on the island.

Later, he was set to visit the island in December 2014, as per a copy of Epstein's daily agenda released in September. But in an X post at that time, he said, “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island, and I refused.”

In a conversation with The Post at the time, a source close to the Tesla CEO claimed that he never visited Epstein's island and had no social relationship with him.

The release of these emails is part of a larger effort by the Justice Department to shed light on Epstein's connections to powerful individuals, following his death in 2019.

Musk previously suggested a connection between President Trump and Epstein, but Trump has refuted any close relationship with the disgraced financier.