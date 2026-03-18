US House Panel Orders Attorney Pam Bondi To Testify On Epstein Probe

The US House Oversight Committee subpoenaed the country's top law enforcement official Tuesday to testify about the government's handling of records tied to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Pam Bondi will appear for a closed-door deposition on April 14 as lawmakers investigate what they describe as possible mismanagement of the federal probe into Epstein and his associates.

The move follows a committee vote earlier this month to compel Bondi's testimony, with several Republicans joining Democrats in backing the measure.

Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors, had long-standing ties to political and business elites.

His case has remained politically charged, with continuing disputes over the release of investigative records and the extent of his network.

In a letter to Bondi, Republican chairman James Comer said the panel was examining the Justice Department's compliance with a law requiring the release of Epstein-related documents and raised concerns about how the material had been reviewed and disclosed.

"As attorney general, you are directly responsible for overseeing the department's collection, review and determinations regarding the release of files pursuant to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, and the committee therefore believes that you possess valuable insight into these efforts," Comer said.

Lawmakers from both parties have criticized the department's rollout of the files, arguing that large portions remain unreleased or heavily redacted.

According to congressional and media analysis, the Justice Department has released roughly half of the six million pages in its possession, with tens of thousands of documents withheld, including material containing explicit content or identifying victims.

Some lawmakers have also raised concerns about missing records, including documents and video evidence they believe should have been turned over under the law.

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace, who introduced the motion to subpoena Bondi, has accused the department of withholding information and said lawmakers needed answers about the scope of the materials.

"Every victim deserves justice. Every crime deserves prosecution. But the reality is the rich and powerful rarely face consequences. This is exactly why the Epstein victims must be louder than ever," she posted on social media.

"We will not let this go away. We will keep pushing and demanding answers until the truth can no longer be ignored."

The Epstein scandal has been fueled by broader questions over the handling of the Epstein investigation, including the circumstances surrounding his death in federal custody and the prosecution of his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche are scheduled to brief committee members behind closed doors this week, though lawmakers said those sessions would not replace formal testimony.

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