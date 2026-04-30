UK PM Heckled With Shouts Of "Jew Harmer" After London Knife Attacks

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was on Thursday heckled with shouts of "Jew harmer" as he visited north London to meet emergency services staff a day after knife attacks left two men in hospital.

There was loud booing and cries of "Starmer is a coward" and "show your face", AFP witnessed, following the latest attacks to target the Jewish community in the capital.

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