Russia To India Direct Train Link? Moscow Considers Move: Report

Russia must examine the feasibility of constructing a direct rail link to the Indian Ocean to mitigate transit hazards linked to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin stated in an interview with news agency TASS.

Elaborating on potential corridors, Khusnullin noted that alternative transit options could traverse Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, emphasising that any route offering connectivity to India would be considered viable. The proposed network, if realised, would establish direct overland rail freight access between Russia and India.

"A rail link to the Indian Ocean should also be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable," Khusnullin was quoted as saying by TASS.

The proposal for alternative trade routes emerges against the backdrop of escalating maritime disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following armed hostilities involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

On February 28, joint military strikes were launched against Iran, targeting key urban centres, including Tehran. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated retaliatory missile and drone operations against Israeli positions and US military bases across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Consequently, Tehran announced a maritime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz against vessels affiliated with the US, Israel, and allied nations involved in the operations against Iran. The strategic chokepoint accounts for approximately 25 per cent of global oil trade and nearly 20 per cent of worldwide liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

Beyond international logistics corridors, Khusnullin addressed the domestic economic framework, asserting that Russia's construction sector requires sustained, long-term financial backing.

He pointed out that the domestic building industry currently possesses the capacity to absorb an extra one trillion rubles on an annual basis. "The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more," he added.

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