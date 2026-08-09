Russia Proposes Direct Rail Line To India. Deputy PM Shares Possible Route

Russia has proposed exploring a railway route that could eventually connect the country to the Indian Ocean and provide access to India.

The idea was shared by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin in an interview with TASS. He said Russia should look at alternative routes to reduce risks linked to important maritime routes, including the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz.

What Exactly Has Russia Proposed?

Khusnullin said Russia should explore building a railway route to the Indian Ocean.

One possible route mentioned is from Russia, crossing Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, before finally reaching India.

He said Russia would consider any option that provides access to India. However, this is only a proposal at this stage. There is no confirmed Russia-India passenger train, route, ticket price or launch date yet.

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Why Does Russia Want A Railway Route?

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The proposal is aimed at creating an alternative to important sea routes. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's key shipping routes. Around 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of LNG shipments pass through the strait.

Khusnullin said concerns around the Bosphorus and Strait of Hormuz could make alternative land routes important.

A railway connection towards India could give Russia another way to move goods towards the Indian Ocean without relying entirely on maritime routes.

For India, such a railway corridor could eventually strengthen overland connectivity with Russia and other parts of Central and South Asia.

If the plan takes shapes and there's land connectivity between the two countries, it may also pave way for tourist access in the future.

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The biggest significance of the proposal is that Russia is considering a land-based connection towards India.