JD Vance Says Iran Has "No Plans" For Hormuz Toll, Tehran Lists Demands

US Vice President JD Vance claims that Iran has told the Washington that it has "no plans to toll the Strait of Hormuz", the narrow waterway through which 20 per cent of world's oil supply passes. The Vice President, however, clarified that the US will wait and watch instead of believing on Tehran's words.

Vance's remarks came on Fox News' "Saturday in America" when he was asked what an acceptable outcome for the Hormuz would look like.

"Well, our expectation is you're going to see the same amount of oil and gas come out of the Gulf that you saw before the conflict started. That is what the Iranians have told us that they are going to do. That's what the entire Gulf coalition wants to do as well. But, you know, we don't trust, we verify. We actually look not at people's words, but people's deeds," Vance told Fox News.

"You see, some people within the Iranian system, of course, talk about tolling. The Iranians have told us they have no plans to toll the Strait of Hormuz. But again, we're going to see what actions actually happen," Vance continued.

Safe Flow Of Traffic Through Hormuz

Talking about safe flow of traffic through Hormuz, Vance shared one problem Gulf countries face - mines laid by Iran at the beginning of the war. And the solution to it lies in demining.

"What we're really working through now is how you can actually set up a traffic scheme so that the ships that pass can pass through safely. That includes, of course, demining," Vance also said.

Iran's Demands For Reopening Hormuz

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has said the Hormuz will open only when the US "corrects its behaviour". Not just this, Iran also wants a 'no threat' assurance from the US, permanent end to the war, removal of naval blockade from Iranian ports and withdrawal of military.

US must also "completely compensate" Iran for war damage, lift sanctions and "unconditionally" release frozen assets.

Attack On Commercial Ships

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Vance said the US wants "a commitment from the Iranians that they're not going to fire at commercial vessels."

"They're hurting in a big way. They want this thing to be over," Vance said about Operation Epic Fury.

Vance said that some progress has been made over the last few days. Iran, too, claimed that a deal with Oman on control of the Strait of Hormuz was close but would not be enough to free up the waterway. The agreement between two countries is seen as a crucial link to end US-Israel-Iran war that began on February 28.