Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Tanker Attacked In Hormuz, UAE Blames Iran

- The UAE said Iran targeted an ADNOC tanker in the Strait of Hormuz with a missile
- The attack on the ADNOC tanker caused no casualties, according to the UAE foreign ministry
- The UAE condemned the hostile Iranian missile attack on the ADNOC tanker
The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.
The foreign ministry in a statement condemned "the hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties".
On Friday, ADNOC had put out a statement saying that since the start of the war, 15 of its vessels had been attacked in Hormuz, "including three vessels this week alone".
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