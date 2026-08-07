4,052 Seafarers Brought Back From Gulf Amid Middle East Crisis: Minister

Minister of Ports Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, informed Parliament on Friday that as many as 4,052 seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region and 62 India-bound vessels have successfully transited Strait of Hormuz (as on August 3), out of which 23 were Indian flagged and 39 under foreign flags.

The minister highlighted that considering the evolving maritime security situation, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA progressively updates its advisories to enhance the safety and security of the Indian seafarers amid the Middle East conflict.

In view of renewed attacks on merchant vessels, the Directorate General of Shipping has mandated the implementation of full International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code security measures and advised against the deployment of Indian seafarers on voyages transiting through the Gulf region, the minister said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

A DGMA advisory has also been issued for Indian and foreign flagged vessels carrying Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea, requiring enhanced caution, voyage specific security assessments, strict adherence to security advisories and immediate reporting of incidents.

Besides, an advisory has been issued for vessels operating in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, Southern Red and adjoining Yemen waters, directing shipowners and masters to exercise utmost caution, continuous monitor security, developments and implement additional risk mitigation measures.

Further, from the onset of the security situation in the Strait of Hormuz, several measures have been taken to safeguard lndian seafarers.

These include the establishment of a dedicated 24x7 Control Room, maintenance of a live vessel-and crew database, and issuance of a Situation Report (SITREP) every 24 hours to monitor the movement of vessels, lndian seafarers, incidents and casualties.

The DGMA has also developed an integrated digital platform with dedicated 24x7 Marine Casualty Reporting, Crisis Management and Seafarer Grievance Redressal modules to ensure prompt reporting and response, the minister said.

The evolving maritime security situation is being continuously monitored through the DG Communication Centre (DGCOMM) in coordination with the Indian Navy, Flag States, coastal authorities, shipowners, ship managers, Recruitment and Placement Services Licence (RPSL) agencies and other concerned stakeholders, he explained.

He further stated that the DG Communication Centre (MMDAC) -- the central maritime distress and coordination node -- was manned 24x7, together with a dedicated 24-hour Control Room. The vessels in the region report through the online Ship Reporting Form, maintaining a live vessel-and-crew database.

The eNavik Portal has been set up as an integrated digital platform with dedicated 24x7 Marine Casualty Reporting, Crisis Management and Seafarer Grievance Redressal modules, providing digital incident reporting with automated routing to the concerned authorities and real-time tracking of response measures.

Inter-agency coordination is being maintained by DGMA/Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Navy and Indian Missions abroad. Besides, international coordination is being undertaken for evacuation of stranded seafarers through a joint mechanism involving the IMO, the UKMTO, the MICA Centre and coastal States.

"Welfare and assistance is also being provided by close and continuing contact with the families of affected seafarers and compensation is provided in fatality cases. Immediate support includes release of Rs 10,00,000 through the Seafarers Welfare Fund Society," the minister added.

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