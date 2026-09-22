6 Killed, 8 Injured In Saudi Strikes In Yemen Port City: Report

Saudi strikes on the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha killed at least six people and wounded eight others, the group's affiliated news agency Saba reported Tuesday.

"Six civilians, including two children and a woman, were killed and eight others, including a child and a woman, were injured in Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Mokha," it said.

The Houthis, who control large parts of northwest Yemen, seized Mokha earlier this month after launching a large-scale attack against Yemeni government forces, who are backed by Saudi Arabia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)