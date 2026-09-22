'All Iranian Airlines Will Be Grounded Globally By...': US' New Weapon In War

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has warned that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international operations from this week, as Washington threatens foreign companies with secondary sanctions if they continue servicing the Islamic republic's carriers.

"All the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world," Bessent told CNBC in an interview as the US-Iran war nears the seven-month mark.

Bessent's threat went beyond the airlines themselves but also targeted airports, ticketing companies, fuel suppliers, and other support businesses that help air carriers operate abroad.

"How will we do this? If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, and you cannot sell them tickets or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," he added, saying the airlines could be effectively shut out by September 23.

The threat marks the latest escalation in Washington's economic campaign against Tehran, which is US President Donald Trump's another weapon in the war against Iran. It follows earlier US sanctions on Iran's aviation industry and Bessent's "economic D-Day" threat on Iran and pledge to choke off Tehran financially.

Iran is yet to respond to Bessent's latest economic assault even as several countries have announced they are following through on US threats by banning the operation of sanctioned Iranian airlines.

Two Iraqi sources told news agency AFP that Baghdad would suspend flights by Iranian airlines following the US Treasury's announcement.

Georgia also barred Iranian carriers from its land, while Iranian airline Mahan said it suspended service to Turkey at the request of the Turkish government.

Iran's aviation sector has long grappled with sanctions, which have restricted its ability to acquire aircraft, spare parts, and maintenance services.

The China Angle

Bessent's comments came a day after he met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for economic talks laying the groundwork for President Donald Trump's summit this Thursday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

China is one of Iran's top economic partners and diplomatic backers.

US-Iran War

The United States and Iran have been at war since late February, when US-Israeli strikes killed the Islamic republic's supreme leader and senior military officials at the start of a broad offensive. Tehran countered by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for energy transit, causing global oil prices to surge as the conflict spread in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, the United States said it imposed sanctions on "all remaining Iranian airlines" that had yet to face such penalties. The Treasury Department also took aim at targets for supporting Iran's aviation sector, including firms based outside Iran.

Iran's airspace was completely shut after the US-Israel alliance launched attacks in late February. Since then, some travel has resumed but only for flights run by Iranian carriers.

