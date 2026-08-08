Japan Turns Public Toilet Into A $670,000 Tourist Attraction, Locals Question Price Tag

Japanese toilets have become an unexpected tourist attraction in recent years due to their combination of cutting-edge technology, comfort and cleanliness. Unlike conventional public toilets, many toilets in Japan come equipped with heated seats, bidet functions, adjustable water pressure, warm-air dryers, automatic flushing and even built-in sound systems for privacy.

However, a recently renovated public restroom has left locals divided, with many saying the money used in developing the extravagant toilet could have been better spent elsewhere. The debate took place after a newly renovated public toilet was unveiled on March 22 outside JR Kinashi Station in Takamastsu, Kagawa Prefecture.

Photo Credit: Kagawa Prefectural Government Official Website

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According to SoraNews24 , the previous restroom housed a unisex, squat-style pit toilet that had long elicited complaints from residents over its poor condition. The renovated toilet is designed to serve the station's approximately 600 daily passengers, including students from a nearby prefectural high school.

The building now contains separate men's, women's, and multi-purpose toilets with modern amenities. The real attraction of the toilet is the exterior, which acts as a massive canvas for two nightly projection mapping shows.

As per the Kagawa Prefectural Government , on weekdays it displays a feature illuminated angel wings, while weekends showcase a rotating selection of artworks, including student-produced videos. Alongside becoming a striking tourist attraction, the lighting display also helps nurture and encourage young creators, local students, and emerging artists to submit their artworks.

Photo Credit: Kagawa Prefectural Government Official Website

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Despite such admirable goals, the extravagant features caused a debate among local residents after they learned that the entire project cost around 100 million yen, or $670,000, as per Yahoo! Japan News . While some of them believe that the money could have been spent somewhere else, others state the discussion itself has helped shine a spotlight on the town and its attractions.

One thing is certain, though: the extravagant restroom has put Kinashi Station on the map, attracting more people and tourists around the world.