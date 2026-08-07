Indian Railways To Run 112 Special Trains For Onam, Twice The Number Of Last Year

The Onam festive season witnesses one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with thousands of people heading home to celebrate with their families. To accommodate the surge in passenger demand, Indian Railways has announced 112 special train trips across multiple routes.

The special trains will run from August 14 to September 6, connecting Kerala with several major cities across the country. According to an official release, the Southern Railroad will run 54 of the 112 special services. The remaining 58 excursions will be handled by other railroad zones.

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The special services will connect Kerala to major cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Hyderabad, and Santragachi. Within the state, trains will serve key locations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kannur and Mangaluru.

Railroad authorities claimed the improved services will help thousands of passengers, including non-resident Keralites, students, working professionals and tourists visiting Kerala for Onam.

The Railways has nearly doubled the number of special train rides planned for this year's Onam season. While just 55 special trips were operated over the 2025 festival period, the number has climbed to 112 this year, representing a roughly 103% increase.

The move is in response to the continuously high demand for train travel during Onam, when lakhs of people go to Kerala from all across the country to celebrate the harvest festival with their relatives.

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Railroad authorities stated that the additional services were planned after analysing passenger demand and booking trends on main routes connecting Kerala.

“Indian Railways and Southern Railway continue to closely monitor waitlist trends and travel demand across all major routes and provide additional trains if necessary,” Southern Railway said, as quoted by PTI.

With the festive season likely to peak in the following weeks, Indian Railways said the expanded timetable will make travel more convenient and assist passengers in reaching their destinations without undue delays or long waiting lists.