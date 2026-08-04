Indian Railways Imposes Rs 5.13 Crore Fine For Poor Food Quality Over Three Years

After enquiries into several complaints regarding poor food quality in trains and unhygienic pantry cars over the last three years, a fine of Rs 5.13 crore has been imposed on service providers, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress MP Chandrakant Handore, while raising the issue of food quality served on premium trains, had asked about "the number of complaints received regarding poor food quality, unhygienic pantry cars and hospitality deficits in premium and express trains during the last three years, state-wise and zone-wise." Handore also sought to know "the statutory action taken against IRCTC licensees found guilty of institutional overcharging and serving substandard food or less than the prescribed quantities".

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“Indian Railways serve about 58 crore meals every year on average. About only 0.0008% of complaints are received on average. Based on inquiry on these complaints during the last three years, a fine of Rs 5.13 crore has been imposed,” Vaishnaw said in a written reply on Friday.

“Indian Railways continuously endeavours to provide good-quality and hygienic food items to the travelling passengers as per the prescribed norms. Necessary steps are accordingly taken by Indian Railways from time to time to ensure the same,” he said.

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The minister highlighted several measures taken to improve quality, hygiene and food safety, including the supply of meals from designated base kitchens, the commissioning of modern base kitchens at identified locations and the installation of CCTV cameras in base kitchens for real-time monitoring of food preparation.

He also mentioned measures to promote electronic billing and digital payments on trains, including the installation of Point of Sale (POS) machines in pantry cars to facilitate digital billing and cashless transactions.

Multiple digital payment options, such as UPI, QR codes and swipe machines, are also available in pantry cars.

The reply was posted on the Rajya Sabha website on Monday.

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