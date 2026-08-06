7,000 Litres Of Spirit Hidden Under Sacks Seized In Kerala Before Onam

In one of the biggest spirit seizures ahead of Onam Festival, Kerala Excise officials intercepted a truck in Kannur's Payyannur and seized 7,000 litres of rectified spirit allegedly being transported for the manufacture of illicit liquor.

The spirit was concealed beneath sacks of bran in a Karnataka-registered truck. Excise officers recovered 200 cans of 35 litres each, taking the total seizure to 7,000 litres. The truck driver, identified as Akhil from Adoor, was taken into custody.

The truck was intercepted around 1 am at Perumba in Payyannur after Assistant Excise Commissioner P Sajith Kumar received a tip-off. The operation was carried out by a team led by Payyannur Excise Inspector N Vaishakh as part of the state's intensified Onam Special Drive.

Preliminary investigation suggests the consignment was loaded in Mangaluru and was being transported towards Ernakulam. Excise officials suspect the spirit was meant for the manufacture of spurious liquor ahead of the festive season.

Officials are now probing the network behind the consignment and trying to identify its intended destination. The Excise Department said inspections will be further intensified across Kerala in the run-up to Onam.

