Marijuana Plants Discovered Inside Kerala Temple Premises, Probe Launched

As part of an ongoing anti-drug crackdown, the Kerala Excise Department has discovered two marijuana plants growing inside the premises of the Manikandapuram Sree Krishna Swamy Temple at Vakathanam in the state's Kottayam District.

The two plants were found near the temple's covered walkway within the compound and were detected as part of the Excise Department's ongoing "Operation Thunder" narcotics crackdown.

The discovery was made after the temple staff alerted excise officials as they noticed the suspicious plants.

A team led by Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotic Special Squad Inspector Darshak R reached the temple and took custody of the plants. Officials said the two plants measured 15.5 centimetres and 13 centimetres in height.

Preliminary investigations suggest the plants may have sprouted from cannabis remnants discarded by someone who attended the temple festival held in May, during which time there is no restriction on entry.

Officials suspect a person may have consumed marijuana and disposed of the remains within the temple compound, leading to the growth of the plants organically.

The seized plants have been taken into custody for further investigation.

The Kerala state excise department and the home department launched Operation Thunder to curb the use of narcotics in the state.

Speaking on the programme on Saturday, Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said, "The government has taken up a program against narcotics, and we want to make Kerala a narcotic-free state. The Home Ministry, with the help of the Health, Excise and Education Department to carry out their programme, which will be useful to the new generation."