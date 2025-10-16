Kerala PSC Civil Excise Officer Recruitment 2025: Provisional Merit List Released At keralapsc.gov.in

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the provisional merit list for the recruitment of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee). Candidates who appeared in the selection process can now check and download the list from the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.

The merit list has been prepared based on the performance in the OMR test conducted on May 17, 2025, and the endurance test held on September 16 and 17, 2025. A total of 223 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment, which includes the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

Shortlisted candidates must download their hall tickets from their One Time Registration (OTR) profiles and carry the hall ticket and a medical certificate in the prescribed format when appearing for the tests.

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025 : How to check the provisional merit list: