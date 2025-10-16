Advertisement

Kerala PSC Civil Excise Officer Recruitment 2025: Provisional Merit List Released At keralapsc.gov.in

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the provisional merit list for the recruitment of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee).

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kerala PSC Civil Excise Officer Recruitment 2025: Provisional Merit List Released At keralapsc.gov.in
Candidates are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.

The Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released the provisional merit list for the recruitment of Civil Excise Officer (Trainee). Candidates who appeared in the selection process can now check and download the list from the official website, keralapsc.gov.in.

The merit list has been prepared based on the performance in the OMR test conducted on May 17, 2025, and the endurance test held on September 16 and 17, 2025. A total of 223 candidates have been shortlisted for the next stage of recruitment, which includes the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test.

Shortlisted candidates must download their hall tickets from their One Time Registration (OTR) profiles and carry the hall ticket and a medical certificate in the prescribed format when appearing for the tests.

Kerala PSC CEO Recruitment 2025 : How to check the provisional merit list:

  • Candidates who wish to check the provisional merit list for the Kerala PSC Civil Excise Officer (Trainee) Recruitment 2025 can do so by visiting the official website at keralapsc.gov.in. 
  • On the homepage, navigate to the 'Results' section and click on 'Short List'. 
  • Then, select the relevant link to access the provisional merit list. 
  • The list will open in PDF format. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy for future reference. 
  • For any further updates or detailed information regarding the recruitment process, candidates should regularly visit the official Kerala PSC website.
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Kerala PSC, CEO Recruitment, Provisional Merit List, Civil Excise Officer, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Keralapsc.gov.in
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com