SSC GD Constable Physical Efficiency, Physical Standard Tests Result Out, Check Direct Link

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the results of the General Duty (GD) Constable 2025 Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates who have cleared these tests can now verify their qualifying status by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 1,26,736 candidates have qualified in the exam.

Shortlisted candidates will now move to the next stages, which include the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Document Verification (DV).

The SSC GD exam is conducted to fill vacancies in various central government forces, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Assam Rifles.

How To Check SSC GD Result 2025:

Visit the SSC official website: ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, navigate to the 'Results' section.

Click on the link titled "Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NCB, SSF, and Assam Rifles - PET/PST Result 2025."

For female candidates, select the relevant PDF link.

The result PDF will open on your screen. Locate your roll number in the list.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

The SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025 conducted to fill a total of 53,690 vacancies, including 48,320 posts for male candidates and 5,370 posts for female candidates.

The Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test (PET/PST) was held for recruitment across several Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and related organisations, including:

Border Security Force (BSF)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

Assam Rifles (AR)

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

From the candidates who qualified: 13,073 women (along with 21 candidates from special categories) cleared the test, while 1,13,311 men (plus 331 from special categories) were successful.

The SSC GD Constable PET/PST was conducted for a total of 3,94,121 candidates, who had been shortlisted based on the earlier computer-based examination (CBE) this year. Out of these, 2,59,359 candidates appeared for the test, whereas 1,34,762 were absent.

Additionally, the results of certain candidates have been provisionally withheld, and 45 female candidates were marked temporarily unfit.

Cut-off Marks For All India Vacancies (NCB & SSF)

The following are the cut-off scores for male candidates under All India vacancies in NCB and SSF categories:

Force Category Total Marks Part-A Part-B

NCB ST 139.71934 35.50 31.00

NCB ESM 105.59356 33.25 17.50

NCB OBC 147.60977 35.50 19.75

NCB UR 148.33631 37.75 33.25

SSF EWS 144.69906 40.00 24.50

SSF SC 138.82272 40.00 19.75

SSF ST 137.23612 35.50 24.50

SSF ESM 103.09718 31.50 16.25

SSF OBC 145.99092 37.75 28.75

SSF UR 147.47214 40.00 22.00

Candidates who have been shortlisted are advised to frequently check the official website for the latest updates regarding the Document Verification (DV) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME) schedules.