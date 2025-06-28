SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2025 Final Answer Key Out; Next Steps Explained

SSC GD 2025 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the final answer key and response sheet for the SSC Constable (GD) examination on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the final answer key and response sheet using their application number and password.

The computer-based test (CBT) was conducted from February 4 to 25. The test comprised 80 questions carrying a total of 160 marks and had a duration of 60 minutes.

The exam was held in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. The provisional answer key was published on March 4, and objections were invited until March 9. After considering the objections, the final answer key has now been released.

SSC GD 2025 Final Answer Key: How To Check

To access the SSC GD Final Answer Key 2025, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the link for the final answer key

Log in using the required credentials

The final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

The SSC Constable (GD) recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Assam Rifles, and Narcotics Control Bureau.



What's Next After the SSC GD 2025 Answer Key?

As per the selection process, candidates who qualify the SSC GD 2025 computer-based examination will be required to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by a Medical Examination.

The final selection will be based on the candidates' overall performance in all stages of the recruitment process and their ability to meet the prescribed cut-off marks.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official SSC website.