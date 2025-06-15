Staff Selection Commission 2025 General Duty Constable Result To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The result is expected to be declared soon on the official website for SSC GD Constable 2025.

The SSC GD constable exam was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025 in Computer-Based format.

Candidates who clear the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be required to go through Physical and Medical exam.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the result for General Duty (Constable) soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the result on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Select the "Constable-GD" option under exam category.

Click on the link titled "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025".

The result PDF will open with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off details.

Download the file for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The SSC GD Constable examination was held in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format, for a total of 80 marks.

The exam was comprised of four sections: General Knowledge, English/Hindi Language, Mathematics, and Intelligence and Reasoning.

Each section had a weightage of 20 marks.

For every wrong answer, 0.5 marks will be deducted.

