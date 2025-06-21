SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 Out, Check Marks And Download PDF; Know What's Next

SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025 on its official portal, ssc.gov.in. Those who appeared in the recruitment exam for Constable (General Duty) positions can now access their scorecards by logging in with their credentials.

The exam, conducted between February 4 and February 25 aimed to fill 53,690 vacancies in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Secretariat Security Force (SSF), the Assam Rifles, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The result was earlier announced on June 17 in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Scorecard release and details

The scorecard, released on June 20, contains candidates' performance across subjects including General Intelligence, General Knowledge, Mathematics, and English/Hindi. It includes raw and normalised marks, total correct and incorrect responses, and qualification status for the next stage. The scorecards will remain accessible until July 4, 2025.

How To Download SSC GD Constable Scorecard 2025

Candidates can download their scorecards by using the following steps:

Visit the SSC's official portal, ssc.gov.in

Click on the link for "SSC GD Scorecard 2025" on the homepage

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Fill in the captcha code and log in

View and download your scorecard for future reference

Information Mentioned on the Scorecard

Name of Exam and Conducting Authority

Candidate's Roll Number and Registration Number

Category

Exam Date and Shift

Marks scored in each section

Number of correct and incorrect answers

Raw and normalised scores

PET/PST eligibility status

Candidates who have qualified based on the CBT scores will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by medical examination and document verification.

