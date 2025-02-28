SSC GD Constable Exam 2024: Final Scorecard Released, Check Steps To Download

SSC GD Constable Exam 2024 Scorecards: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the scorecards for the GD Constable final exam 2024 on Thursday, February 27. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their scorecards from the commission's official website.

SSC GD Constable 2025 Scorecard: Steps To Download

Visit the SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link for the SSC GD Constable 2025 scorecard.

Log in using your username and password.

Download the SSC GD Constable 2025 scorecard.

Save and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates can download their SSC GD Constable 2024 scorecards from February 27 to March 13, 2025.

The final results for Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024, were previously declared on December 13, 2024.

The SSC GD recruitment exam aims to fill 46,617 vacancies, including 12,076 posts in BSF, 13,632 in CISF, 9,410 in CRPF, 1,926 in SSB, 6,287 in ITBP, 2,990 in Assam Rifles, and 296 in SSF.