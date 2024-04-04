SSC GD Constable Exam 2024: Answer Key Out, Objection Till April 10

SSC GD Answer Key 2024: The written examination took place from February 20 to March 30.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Constable (GD) exam 2024 answer key. Those who took the test can access the answer key and response sheets on the official website - ssc.gov.in. Candidates can raise their objections until April 10 by 6.30 pm, with a fee of Rs 100 for each objection. The SSC GD written examination took place from February 20 to March 7, 2024, followed by a re-examination on March 30, 2024. The test aimed to recruit Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Riflemen (GD).

The SSC GD 2024 exam comprises four stages: CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a subsequent medical examination.

SSC GD Constable 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key

Go to the official SSC website - ssc.nic.in.

Select the SSC GD answer key link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password.

View the answer key on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The SSC GD 2024 exam aims to fill 26,146 vacancies across various organisations, including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, and SSF.

BSF: 6174 vacancies

CISF: 11025 vacancies

CRPF: 3337 vacancies

SSB: 635 vacancies

ITBP: 3189 vacancies

AR: 1490 vacancies

SSF: 296 vacancies

Those who pass the computer-based test will be eligible for subsequent stages - Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), medical examination, and document verification. Details of these stages will be released on the official website soon.

"The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same, will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the official release specified.