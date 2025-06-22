SSC Opens One-Time Registration for Multiple Exams, Apply Here

SSC OTR Registration 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made One Time Registration (OTR) mandatory for various exams, including the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL), General Duty (GD), and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2026 exams. Candidates must complete the OTR process on the official website, ssc.gov.in, to apply for these exams.

SSC OTR Registration 2025: How To Register For SSC OTR?

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on "Login or Register".

Then, Click on "Register".

Enter your personal details such as name, adhaar card or pan card and contact.

Create a new password.

Enter the additional details and confirm the declaration stating that the information entered is correct.

You will be successfully registered for all the exams.

Login to your account with the registration id and password to apply for any exam.

SSC OTR Registration 2025: Documents Required For Registration

Mobile Number

Email ID

Aadhaar Number or PAN Card, Passport, Voter ID, Driving License, Birth Certificate, School Certificates, Utility Bills, Bank Passbook, Rent Agreement (any one of these).

Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination

Information regarding the highest qualification

Disability Certificate Number, if any.

Caste certificate, if any

Candidates must be very cautious while filling up One Time Registration (OTR) details. The SSC may cancel your candidature in case of any wrong information submitted.

For already registered candidates, the SSC OTR form correction window is open till June 30, 2025.