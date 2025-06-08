Staff Selection Commission General Duty Constable Result To Be Out Soon, Details Here

SSC GD Constable Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the result for General Duty Constable exam soon. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Along with the result, the SSC will release the cut-off and merit list for the same.

Candidates who clear the examination will be required to go through the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination.

SSC GD Result 2025: How To Download SSC GD Result?

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Select the "Constable-GD" option under exam category.

Click on the link titled "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025".

The result PDF will open with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off details.

Download the file for future reference.

SSC GD Result 2025: Number Of Vacancies

A total of 53,690 seats across various paramilitary forces are available including:

Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD)

Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Special Security Force (SSF)

The SSC GD constable exam was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025 in Computer-Based format.