SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Announced; Check Direct Link Here

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 on its website. Candidates who took part in the examination can now check their results, cut-off marks, and merit list online at ssc.gov.in.

Direct Link Here

The SSC GD Constable exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 25, 2025. This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 53,690 vacancies across various paramilitary forces.

How To Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025?

Follow the steps below to access your result

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Locate the link for "SSC GD Constable Result 2025" on the homepage

Click on the result link and log in with your credentials

The result, merit list, and category-wise cut-off will be displayed

Download and save the result PDF for future reference

SSC GD Constable 2025: Vacancy Breakdown

The recruitment drive covers the following forces:

• Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD)

• Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy)

• Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

• Special Security Force (SSF)

Exam Structure

• The test was objective-based with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

• Total Marks: 80

• Divided into 4 sections:

• General Knowledge

• Hindi/English Language

• Elementary Mathematics

• General Intelligence & Reasoning

• Each section carried 20 marks

• Negative Marking: 0.5 marks deducted for every incorrect answer

What Happens After the Result?

Candidates who qualify the written test will move on to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by a medical examination.

PET: Includes a running test to assess candidates' physical stamina.

Male and female candidates must complete different distances within a specified time.

PST: Measures height, weight, and other physical parameters as per SSC's eligibility norms.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official SSC website for updates on the PET/PST schedule and other recruitment processes.