Japanese Woman Ordered Rs 258 Crore Of Anime Goods, Then Cancelled Them

A 32-year-old Japanese woman has been arrested for allegedly placing thousands of orders for popular anime and manga merchandise before cancelling them, causing major losses for Japanese publisher Shueisha. Mayu Yoshida, a restaurant worker, allegedly used Shueisha's online shop to order merchandise linked to popular titles including ONE PIECE. The total value of the cancelled orders is estimated at around 4.3 billion Yen, or approximately Rs 258 crore.

According to Japanese broadcaster FNN Prime Online, Yoshida allegedly placed more than 2,000 orders that she had no intention of paying for or receiving. She reportedly used 238 separate accounts to make the purchases.

How The Orders Were Cancelled

Police allege that Yoshida used several methods to cancel the orders.In some cases, she selected convenience-store payment but failed to pay within the required period. The value of products cancelled through this method alone is estimated at around 4.3 billion Yen.

She also allegedly placed cash-on-delivery orders and then refused to accept the parcels when they arrived. More than 2,100 such orders are believed to have been cancelled.

Shueisha reportedly suffered losses of around 7.5 million Yen, or roughly Rs 45 lakh, in delivery and related costs because of the repeated cancellations, FNN reported.

TV Asahi News also reported that Yoshida sometimes used fictitious addresses when placing orders, making it impossible for the products to be delivered.

'I Felt Satisfied'

Yoshida reportedly told investigators that she had become interested in the online shop because she liked anime and enjoyed looking at character merchandise.

She allegedly said that she had accumulated stress in her daily life and felt satisfied when she managed to order products before they sold out.

"I felt satisfied and refreshed after placing the orders," she reportedly told investigators, according to TV Asahi News.

She also reportedly said she had no grudge against Shueisha.

FNN reported that Yoshida began using the online shop around six years ago and initially received the merchandise she ordered. The repeated ordering and cancellation allegedly began around October 2023 and continued for about two years.

Shueisha Seeks Strict Action

The case involves Shueisha's Jump Characters Store, which sells merchandise linked to popular manga and anime franchises.

Shueisha said the behaviour had affected other customers' fair opportunity to purchase products over an extended period. The company told FNN that it had asked police to take strict action.

Yoshida has reportedly admitted to the allegations. She is suspected of obstruction of business through fraudulent means, an offence under Japanese law.