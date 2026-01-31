Bill Gates, Russian Girls, STD Cover-Up: Explosive Claim In Epstein Files

The US Justice Department on Friday released a large batch of files related to its investigation into financier Jeffrey Epstein, reviving claims involving Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, including allegations concerning an alleged sexually transmitted disease.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department was releasing more than three million pages of documents, as well as over 2,000 videos and 180,000 images. He said the files, posted on the department's website, include some of the several million pages that officials said were withheld from an initial release in December.

Blanche said Friday's release "marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people." He blamed the delay on the need to protect the identities of more than 1,000 alleged victims.

Emails Attributed To Epstein Target Gates

Among the newly released documents are draft emails that appear to have been written by Epstein and focus on Gates. The emails include claims accusing Gates of attempting to conceal an STD from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates, following alleged sexual encounters with women described as "Russian girls."

Epstein appeared to be making the claims in a draft statement on behalf of Gates' longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic.

The draft claims involvement in activities ranging from allegedly helping Gates obtain drugs "to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls."

The email read, "I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal. From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [sic] bridge tournaments I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."

Alleged Cover-Up And Divorce Fears

In a separate draft email addressed to Gates, Epstein, again writing as Nikolic, accused the billionaire of attempting to stage a "cover up" to protect his public image. The draft alleges Gates asked for antibiotics so they could be given to Melinda without her knowledge, and urged the deletion of emails referring to an alleged STD.

The draft stated, "[You] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD [sic], your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda..."

The draft goes on to warn of damage if Melinda were to file for a public divorce, saying it could hurt a pledge programme by billions of dollars. "I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge programme alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments."

The document release also revisits reports that Epstein threatened to expose Gates' alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017. According to previous reporting, the threat came after Gates declined to participate in a charitable fund Epstein had launched with JP Morgan Chase.

Gates Denies Allegations

A spokesperson for Gates strongly rejected the claims contained in the documents, calling them "absolutely absurd and completely false."

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," the spokesperson said.

Previous document releases have shown Epstein's ties to business leaders such as Bill Gates, celebrities like filmmaker Woody Allen, academics, and politicians, including Donald Trump and former president Bill Clinton.

Gates and Melinda French Gates were married from 1994 to 2021. Melinda has previously said that Gates' extramarital affairs and his association with Epstein were factors in their divorce, though she has not provided further details.

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

(With inputs from news agencies)