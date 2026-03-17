Epstein Targeted Adult Models To Avoid Scrutiny After 2008 Conviction: Report

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly recruited young adult women who looked like teenagers after his 2008 conviction, in an apparent attempt to avoid further law enforcement attention, according to fresh accounts and legal experts. Following a controversial plea deal in 2008, which resulted in a 13-month sentence for soliciting sex from a minor, Epstein is said to have shifted his focus towards adult women, many of them aspiring fashion models from Europe and Russia, reported The Metro.

Several women have claimed they were drawn into his circle with promises of modelling opportunities. Svetlana Pozhidaeva, a former Russian model, said she was approached in 2008 with the offer of an audition linked to Victoria's Secret. She said the opportunity never materialised and she was instead subjected to abuse and pressured to recruit other young women.

According to the news report, victims have described being asked to give massages that escalated into sexual demands. Some alleged that Epstein expected at least one such encounter daily. When others were unavailable, he reportedly turned to women working closely with him.

Legal experts say this pattern reflects common tactics used in trafficking operations. Lawyer Brad Edwards stated that Epstein deliberately targeted women over the age of 18 to reduce scrutiny after his conviction. Former federal prosecutor Moira Penza added that such systems rely on power imbalance, making genuine consent impossible.

Pozhidaeva said Epstein exercised significant control over her life, helping arrange her US visa and accommodation, while also managing finances in a way that created dependency. She said she felt unable to leave due to fear and manipulation.

Documents have also linked Epstein to several high-profile figures, including Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson.

It was only after Epstein's death in 2019 that many women realised the promises made to them were never genuine, and were part of a wider pattern targeting vulnerable individuals.