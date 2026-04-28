"Like A Mouse In Trap": Survivors Describe Abuse At Epstein's Zorro Ranch

Multiple men were subject to horrific abuse at Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico estate, known as the Zorro Ranch, according to a new report. These “young men" were drugged and sexually assaulted on the sprawling property owned by the late disgraced financier.

"A man alleged that he was taken to the ranch, where he was drugged and left unable to respond," said Melanie Stansbury, a leading advocate for Epstein victims, during an interview with "60 Minutes Australia."

The man further claimed that while in that condition, he witnessed multiple young men being sexually assaulted at the property, reported The Sun. "Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were serial abusers; they really were super predators, and it was just how they lived their lives."

The report claims there was extreme abuse happening on a large scale, including violence and even murder. One shocking claim is about a so-called "human farm," where Maxwell allegedly took newborn babies away from their mothers.

People also described the ranch in New Mexico as a very isolated place where both women and men were allegedly abused. There are also claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) may have received tips about possible crimes, like buried bodies, but didn't act on them, according to The NY Post.

The new allegations come at a time when King Charles III is visiting the US to meet President Donald Trump. The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most well-known accusers, wants the King to meet survivors.

Another survivor, Chauntae Davies, shared that she was taken to different places linked to Epstein, including locations in the Caribbean, New York, Paris, and St Tropez. She described the Zorro Ranch as the most frightening place because it was very isolated.

"There was a lot of time being in my room like a mouse in a trap, waiting for a knock on the door and for someone to say, 'Jeffrey is ready for his massage now'. Rape, full on, forced on sexual rape," Davies said.

She also alleged that some girls woke up to find doctors standing over them after undergoing unknown medical procedures. She also recounted hearing claims that a baby born at the ranch was taken away by Maxwell, along with conversations about creating "perfect" babies.

"Zorro Ranch was probably the most eerie [place], just giant and quiet and literally in the middle of nowhere, and miles and miles of just mountains and dirt for miles," she said.

"Whoever it is that is covering up has gone to great lengths to make sure it stays covered up. I don't think there will ever be a full disclosure of it all," Davies added.