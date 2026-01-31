Trump Named In Abuse Claims In Largest-Ever Epstein Document Release

Millions of newly declassified documents linked to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released by the US Department of Justice. The release, the largest since a law mandated the public disclosure of such files last year, includes three million pages, 180,000 images and 2,000 videos, which were made publicly available on January 30.

Among the documents, US President Donald Trump's name appears in connection with serious allegations of sexual misconduct. The files include claims of abuse spanning decades, though officials emphasise that the internal summaries of calls to an FBI whistleblower hotline do not constitute proof of wrongdoing. The White House and the Department of Justice have not yet commented on the new revelations.

The documents indicate that Trump hosted parties at his Mar-a-Lago estate attended by high-profile figures, including Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump. According to one summary, “[redacted] reported an unidentified female friend who was forced to perform oral sex on President Trump approximately 25 years ago in NJ [New Jersey]. The friend told Alexis that she was approximately 13-14 years old when this occurred and that the friend allegedly bit President Trump while performing oral sex. The friend was allegedly hit in the face after she laughed about biting President Trump. The friend said she was also abused by Epstein.”

Another summary similarly details allegations involving a teenager, roughly 13-14 years old, who was “forced to perform ‘oral sex' and allegedly bit President Trump.”

While the new trove of materials has sparked widespread attention, authorities stress that the documents are summaries of reports and not verified evidence. The scale of the release—encompassing millions of pages, images, and videos—marks an unprecedented step in public access to records tied to Epstein and his network.

Speaking to the press, Deputy Attorney General Blanche said that his department would fully cooperate and comply with the transparency mandate.

He said, “Today's release marks the end of a very comprehensive document identification and review process to ensure transparency to the American people and compliance with the act.”

“There's a hunger, or a thirst, for information that I don't think will be satisfied by review of these documents," he added.

“We did not protect President Trump. We didn't protect — or not protect — anybody,” he said.