Ex-Prince Andrew Seen On All Fours Over Woman In Fresh Epstein File Images

Britain's former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was embroiled again in the Epstein scandal after the US Justice Department released multiple photos of him crouched over on all fours over a woman lying on the floor.

In two of the photos, he is seen touching a clothed woman's waist and stomach, and in the third image, he is directly looking into the camera. The woman's face has been blurred. However, no context is provided for the images, and it is unclear where and when they were taken.

The 65-year-old Briton was stripped of his royal titles in October over his links to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen who took her own life last year, has alleged she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew three times, including twice when she was 17. She had launched a lawsuit against him, and he paid her a multi-million-pound settlement in 2022 without making any admission of guilt.

Epstein Offered Andrew Meeting With 'Clever, Beautiful' Russian Woman

Millions of new documents were revealed by the US Justice Department, which also included Epstein proposing that the former prince meet a Russian woman. Epstein told Andrew -- addressed as "The Duke" -- that he had "a friend who I think you might enjoy having dinner with" in London later that month.

In the exchanges, Epstein said the woman was "26, Russian, clevere [clever] beautiful, trustworthy", noting that he had given her the prince's email. Andrew eventually replied he "would be delighted to see her". It is unclear if any meeting subsequently took place.

Andrew Appears To Invite Epstein To Buckingham Palace For 'Private Time'

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace after the late sex offender was released from house arrest.

According to one message, Epstein contacted Andrew on September 27, 2010 during a stay in London, writing: "What time would you like me... we will also need (to)... have private time." Andrew replied that he was just leaving Scotland, adding, "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy."

After two days, Andrew mailed Epstein. "Delighted for you to come here to BP (Buckingham Palace). Come with whomever and I'll be here free from 1600ish to 2000," he wrote.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from news agencies)