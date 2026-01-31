'To Entrap, Defame': Bill Gates On Epstein Files' Sex With Russian Girls' Claim

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has responded to allegations in the Epstein files regarding him contracting sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) after sexual encounters with "Russian girls". Gates called the claims "absolutely absurd and completely false".

"The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame," the spokesperson said.

The fresh allegations come after the US Justice Department released a large batch of files related to its investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Over three million pages of records, 2,000 videos and 180,000 images were released.

Epstein appeared to be making the claims in a draft statement on behalf of Gates' longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic.

The draft claims involvement in activities ranging from allegedly helping Gates obtain drugs "to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls".

The email read, "I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal. From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro [sic] bridge tournaments I feel I owe it to my friends and futre [sic] colleagues to admit a moral failure, to ask forgiveness and to move on with my life."

According to the New York Times, Epstein slammed Gates for abandoning him to protect his reputation. In an email, Epstein wrote that Gates chose to "disregard and discard our friendship developed" over six years.

In 2021, Gates told CNN that his relationship with Epstein was a "huge mistake" and claimed that he had dinners with Epstein hoping he would donate to the Gates Foundation.

Gates' friendship with Epstein was one of the factors that led to his split with his former wife, Melinda French Gates.

In another typo-ridden 2013 email, Epstein wrote that he was stepping down from his role with the Gates Foundation and BG3, a think tank founded by Gates as he had been "caught up in a severe martial dispute between Melinda and Bill".

The latest document release also unveiled a list of high-profile individuals, including US President Donald Trump, Tesla chief Elon Musk, former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and acclaimed Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair.

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier, died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges involving underage girls. His death was officially ruled a suicide.

