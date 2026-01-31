Ghislaine Maxwell Claims 25 Epstein Accomplices Made "Secret Settlements"

Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has revealed in court papers that 25 alleged accomplices of the disgraced financier reached "secret settlements" to avoid prosecution.

The filing, as per Courthouse News Service, revealed that there were four named co-conspirators - all former Epstein employees - who were mentioned in a non-prosecution agreement and in the sex-trafficking indictment Epstein faced before his death, but they were never charged.

The habeas corpus petition was submitted in December last year by Maxwell's attorneys, the report added.

In court papers filed in December, Maxwell wrote that "new evidence reveals that there were 25 men with whom the prosecutor lawyers reached secret settlements - that could equally be considered as co-conspirators."

As per filings, the persons were not named, and Maxwell appeared to be unaware.

Maxwell added, "None of these men have been prosecuted, and none has been revealed to [Maxwell]; she would have called them as witnesses had she known."

As per the petition, these confidential settlements are critical evidence of prosecutorial misconduct that supports Maxwell's argument for overturning her conviction.

"If the jury had heard of the new evidence of the collusion between the prosecutor's lawyers and the government to conceal evidence and the prosecutorial misconduct, they would not have convicted," the petition stated.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed into law by President Trump, mandated the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related records by December 19, 2025. However, a small portion of the files have been released so far.

The Department of Justice has said the team is working to review records totalling up to 5.2 million pages, with around 400 lawyers involved in the process. However, the DOJ has released only 12,285 documents on its Epstein Library as of last week.

In 2021, a federal grand jury convicted Maxwell on five counts of sex trafficking and grooming children. She was sentenced to twenty years in jail in 2022. Epstein died in jail in 2019 from a suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking accusations against minors.

Maxwell is scheduled for a virtual deposition before the House Oversight Committee on February 9. But her legal team has sought to delay the testimony unless she secures clemency for her conviction.