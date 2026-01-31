Epstein Files Reveal 2002 Email From Melania Trump To Ghislaine Maxwell

US First Lady Melania Trump's name has appeared in the latest Jeffrey Epstein files released by the Justice Department.

The department released more than three million pages of documents, which include a friendly email exchange between Melania and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The email, dated October 23, 2002, was sent before Melania married US President Donald Trump. They exchanged vows in 2005.

In the email, Melania had complimented Maxwell on a New York Magazine article about Epstein and expressed interest in meeting. She signed off with a "Love, Melania" note.

Maxwell had replied affectionately, calling her "sweet pea," but explained that she would not be able to meet due to her travel plans.

The NY Magazine article became well-known because it included a quote from Donald Trump, who said that Epstein liked women "on the younger side."

Addressing Maxwell as "G", she wrote, “Dear G, How are you? Nice story about JE in NY mag. You look great in the picture." She then talked about his recent visit to Palm Beach and said that she can't wait to visit there herself. "I know you are very busy flying all over the world. How was Palm Beach? I cannot wait to go down," she wrote.

"Give me a call when you are back in NY. Have a great time! Love, Melania," Melania added.

In response to Melania's email, Maxwell wrote back warmly, calling her "sweet pea," explaining that her plans had changed and she was on her way back to New York. "Sweet pea – thanks for your message. Actually, plans changed again, and I am now on my way back to NY," she wrote.

Maxwell further stated that she wouldn't be able to catch up with her due to her busy schedule, but would try to call. "I leave again on Friday, so I still do not think I have time to see you, sadly. I will try and call, though," she wrote.

The email also showed Melania's name in messages between Epstein and author Michael Wolff in 2017, when Donald Trump was president. In one email, Epstein wrote to Wolff, "Some journalists working a lead on a Melania boyfriend." This was two years before Epstein's death in 2019.

Recent documents also mentioned US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and British billionaire Richard Branson.

Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail while he was awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking of minors.