Porn Star Whitney Wright Faces Outrage After Visiting Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

American adult star Whitney Wright, whose real name is Brittni Rayne Whittington, has already faced criticism for promoting propaganda for Iran's government after posting about her recent trip to the Islamic Republic. Despite the risks of being arrested or facing a death sentence due to her profession, Wright has now shared new photos from her visit to several Afghan cities. In one of the images, she is seen holding an AK-47 rifle, implying that she was travelling under the protection of the Taliban.

These images of the social media post have sparked outrage; under Taliban-imposed restrictions, Afghan women are banned from travelling more than 72 kilometres alone without a male guardian. The Taliban has also prohibited women from entering parks, restaurants, and gyms.

Wazhma Tokhi, an Afghan women's rights and education activist, called this situation "fundamentally hypocritical".

Photo Credit: X.COM/@WazhmaTokhi

"Afghan women are imprisoned in their own homeland, while foreign visitors - no matter their background - are treated with hospitality," she added.

Several other social media accounts have shared these images, criticizing the hypocrisy of Afghanistan's current regime.

Whitney Wright an American pornographic actress is currently the guest of Barbarians (Taliban).



In Taliban ruled Afghanistan, American porn star can roam freely whilst our Afghan sisters are erased from society & it is a crime to out alone & are banned from everything. pic.twitter.com/M70hDPFsuO — AfghanHRF (@AfghanHRF) March 3, 2025

Wright posted pictures of numerous spots in Kabul and Herat on her social media accounts on Friday. She did not appear in any of the images she posted, which featured rickshaws on a street, a shop, the tiled ceiling of a Herat temple, and an Ariana Airlines plane.

On her Instagram account, adult film star Whitney Wright shared pictures of her visit to a tourist destination in Afghanistan; however, the Taliban have not acknowledged the visit.

Wright has travelled to Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, all of which are primarily Muslim countries, in recent years.