American Woman Reveals 10 Ways India Changed Her Life: 'Since Coming Here...'

An American woman living has gone viral on social media after she shared a list of ways in which her life had changed since coming to India four years ago. Content creator Kristen Fischer took to her Instagram to share a video, listing 10 reasons for the transformation as she adapted to Indian culture.

Ms Fischer said these changes, which included turning vegetarian, learning to cook Indian food and bargaining whilst shopping, had enriched her life. In the video, she could be seen enjoying her stay in the country with her daughters, wearing sarees as well as riding the Delhi Metro.

Here are the 10 things Ms Fischer listed in her viral video:

I have learned to cook many different types of Indian food.

In the USA I never used public transportation, everyone just has their own car. But in India, I use it all the time.

I have started to wear Indian clothes. I love the fashions and the feel of the clothes here.

No more week-old produce...now I buy fresh and locally sourced food from street vendors.

I became a vegetarian, and it is surprisingly easy here. India offers so much variety to vegetarian food.

I drive a scooter. In the USA scooters are actually illegal on most roads so nobody uses them.

One of the most notable changes I made after coming to India was learning to speak Hindi.

I send my kids to a private school in India and I believe they are getting a great education.

I go bargain shopping at outdoor markets. I love the feeling of bargaining prices and getting good deals on things.

I have fully adapted to the jet spray and, let me tell you, I am never going back.

Watch the video here:

As the video went viral, social media users lauded Ms Fischer for adapting to the Indian lifestyle and being receptive to the changes in her life.

"Ruskin Bond came from England and stayed in India. Has written so much. You are the new Ruskin Bond," said one user while another added: "Cheers to you for making the transition in India joyfully and absorbing the culture with positivity."

A third commented: "Thanks for all the respect you've shown for our country."

In a previous video, Ms Fischer, a mother of four, said she does not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she has met incredible people and seen amazing places.

"We moved our family to India 4 years ago and haven't regretted it a bit. In these past 4 years I have met some amazing people, seen some incredible places, had some awesome food, and changed my heart forever," said Ms Fischer.