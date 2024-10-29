Momos Outlet In Hyderabad Raided By Officials After Complaints Of Serious Health Issues

(Photo Credit: X/cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials in Hyderabad recently raided a momos outlet in Khairatabad, which was found to be flouting several regulations. The action was taken following "complaints regarding health issues due to momos consumption," they said. As per PTI, ten people fell sick after allegedly eating momos sold at a roadside stall while a woman reportedly died after consuming the snack at a different location in the city, police said on Monday. The alleged victims had eaten the momos made by the same vendor but sold at different places under the Banjara Hills police station limits last week, they said, reported PTI. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated an investigation into the same.

The officials stated that they traced the vendor's location with support from the Police Department. The inspection was conducted on October 28, 2024, at WOW Hot Momos/Delhi Hot Momos in Chintal Basti in Khairatabad. Numerous issues indicating food safety violations were discovered. Firstly, the establishment was operating its business without any FSSAI license/registration. Secondly, the food was being prepared in "unhygienic conditions." The dough was stored directly in the refrigerator without any packing. Additionally, the door of the fridge was found to be broken. The officials noted that dustbins were kept open. They revealed that they collected samples and sent them for lab analysis. A show cause notice has been issued to the FBO [Food Business Operator] and it has been asked to suspend its food business immediately. Moreover, the officials explained that a "criminal case will be filed against the vendor under the provisions of FSS Act, 2006."

Upon receipt of complaints regarding health issues due to Momos consumption, Food Safety officials have traced the location of the vendor, with support from Police Department, and conducted an inspection on 28.10.2024.



𝗪𝗢𝗪 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀 / 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘀… pic.twitter.com/ru3ZsI1c6W — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) October 28, 2024

Before this, a food safety task force decided to take strict action against Jalpaan restaurant in Somajiguda, Hyderabad, following an inspection in September 2024. The officials stated that the "FBO did not provide access to the store room despite repeated requests". It thus decided to take action "for non-cooperation" according to the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006. Several violations were found at the establishment. Click here to learn more.

