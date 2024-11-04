Two Restaurants In Hyderabad's Attapur Area Raided - See What Was Found

A food safety task force visited Attapur in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

At The Majlis Culture Cuisine, the officials found expired food items including Fruit Syrup, Kewra Water and Fruit Crush in the store room and kitchen. These were discarded on the spot. They also got rid of synthetic food colours that were "suspected of being used in the preparation of Non-veg Chinese items." Additionally, the task force noted that food articles stored inside the refrigerator lacked proper labels and coverings. The premises were "found open directly to the outside environment without proper insect-proof screen and doors were not closed fitted to avoid entry of pests," as per the officials. The Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers were unavailable. During the inspection, the temperature records for the refrigerator were not found either.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Attapur on 01.11.2024.



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗹𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



* Expired articles of food like Fruit Syrup, Kewar Water, Fruit Crush were found in store room & kitchen. Hence discarded on the spot.



*… pic.twitter.com/psl9RxpfEe — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 2, 2024

Also Read:Hyderabad Restaurant Raids: Task Force Visits Banjara Hills For Food Safety Inspections

On the same day, the team inspected California Burrito in Attapur. They observed a live cockroach infestation inside the kitchen and the store premises. They found out that the cauliflower kept in the store room was spoiled. The officials noted that a proper gap was not observed "between the storage racks and walls to enable efficient cleaning of the premises." The FBO [Food Business Operator] did not have the necessary records, including Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers and water analysis report for the RO Water used as an ingredient on the premises. Additionally, it did not maintain temperature records for the refrigerator.

𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗮 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗼, 𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿

01.11.2024



* Live cockroach infestation observed inside the kitchen and store premises.



* Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers and water analysis report for the RO Water used at the premises as ingredient is not… pic.twitter.com/gAdvDPX7Q4 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 2, 2024

Before this, the officials had uncovered food safety violations at a momos outlet in Khairatabad. The action was taken following "complaints regarding health issues due to momos consumption," they said. As per reports, a woman died and several people fell sick after allegedly eating momos sold at a roadside stall. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Food Safety Task Force To Take Action Against Restaurant In Somajiguda, Hyderabad - Here's Why