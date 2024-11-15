Officials Find Expired Food Items At 3 Restaurants In Telangana's Nagole Area

Three restaurants in Nagole were found to be flouting regulations (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

A food safety task force inspected restaurants in Telangana's Nagole area on November 12, 2024. At Dasara Restaurant, the team found water stagnation in drains, open dustbins without proper lids, unlabelled food in the refrigerator and some food handlers without hair caps. The officials discarded 5 kilos of mutton/lamb chops as their "use by date" was November 8, 2024. They also had to get rid of several other expired food items, including "spices, peri peri sprinkler, Minar spice mace, black salt, turmeric powder, chaat masala and schezwan sauce." The task force noted that the doors and windows were not closely fitted with insect-proof screens. They also found out that the FIFO method was not being followed in the store room. (FIFO stands for "First In, First Out" and refers to an inventory/ storage system that helps ensure food is used before it goes bad).

The restaurant had not displayed a copy of its latest renewed FSSAI licence. It had not maintained temperature records for its refrigerators. Furthermore, pest control records, medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports were not available.

On the same day, the officials inspected Navarasa Restaurant in Nagole. Fewer issues were noted here. The medical fitness certificates for food handlers and water analysis reports for RO water used for cooking were unavailable. The task force discovered that food items stored inside refrigerators were covered and labelled but did not have "use by" dates. They also found 25 litres worth of milk packets which were beyond their "use by" date of November 11 (the day before the inspection).

Next, the officials visited Samrat Restaurant and Bar in Nagole. They observed a live cockroach infestation inside the store room. They discovered expired food articles including "bread packets, buns and crispy cajun breeding mix" and discarded them. They also got rid of synthetic food colours, which were "suspected of being used in non-veg items". The task force noted that the food articles stored lacked labels and coverings. The kitchen premises had not been fitted with insect-proof screens. The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed the true copy of its FSSAI licence on the premises. The medical fitness certificate, water analysis reports and temperature records for refrigerators were unavailable/not found.

